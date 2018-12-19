Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Upgraded to probable
Brogdon (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pelicans, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brogdon has missed the past two games for Milwaukee, prompting Pat Connaughton and Tony Snell to draw starts. Brogdon is expected to return Wednesday, however, and will presumably take over his usual role at starting shooting guard.
