Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Upgraded to questionable Sunday
Brogdon (calf) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Bulls, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Brogdon missed Friday's game against the Nets due to right calf soreness, but is apparently feeling some relief after resting the injury. More word on his status should emerge as the team goes through practices and shootarounds leading up to the contest.
