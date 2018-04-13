Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will be on minutes restriction for Game 1

Brogdon will have a minutes restriction for the Bucks' first game of the postseason Sunday against the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon has played two games since returning from a quad injury, playing 18 minutes in the most recent contest and 14 minutes in the prior contest. He'll presumably hover around 20-25 minutes for Game 1, though a range has not been officially stated by coach Joe Prunty. More information could arrive following Saturday's practice.