Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will come off bench in Game 1
Brogdon will remain in a bench role for Game 1 against the Raptors, TNT's Kristen Ledlow reports.
Brogdon made his return in Game 5 against Boston after a month-long layoff, and while he looked good in 17 minutes of action -- scoring 10 points to go with four assists -- the Bucks will ease him into a larger role. Coach Mike Budenholzer said Brogdon will get a "bump in minutes" for Game 1, but he noted that the team is aiming to bring him back in a "logical and sensible way." Brogdon, himself, appears to be embracing his new role, however temporary it may be. "It's fun," Brogdon said. "We play a different style of basketball without so many juggernauts in the second unit. We move the ball and serve as a spark plug."
