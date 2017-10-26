Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will play, start Thursday vs. Celtics

Brogdon (ankle) will play and start during Thursday's game against the Celtics, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Brogdon missed Monday's game against the Hornets with a left ankle sprain, but after three days off for additional recovery, he's feeling good enough to make his return to the court. Look for him to take on his usual role in the starting lineup, which pushes Matthew Dellavedova back to the bench. Brogdon has had a strong start to his sophomore campaign, averaging 16.0 points, 1.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 steals across 35.3 minutes in three games. That included a 19-point, four-assist showing in the opener against the Celtics, though he played 41 minutes, which shouldn't be expected following an injury.