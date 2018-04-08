Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will return Monday
Brogdon (quadriceps) told Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that he plans to return to action Monday.
Brogdon has missed 30 games due to the injury, but the Bucks are hopeful he gets in some action ahead of the postseason.
