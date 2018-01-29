Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will return Monday
Brogdon (calf) has been cleared to play Monday against the 76ers, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.
Brogdon missed the last two games with a sore right calf, but he was able to go through some pregame work, and interim coach Joe Prunty confirmed that Brogdon will return to the starting lineup. As a result, Tony Snell will likely head back to the bench, while Sterling Brown and Matthew Dellavedova could see reductions in minutes.
