Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon: Will start Wednesday

Brogdon (hamstring) will start Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, Brogdon will play and start Wednesday after missing the past two games with a hamstring issue. In 27 games this year, the third-year guard is averaging 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 30.0 minutes.