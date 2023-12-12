Beasley closed with 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 133-129 overtime win over the Bulls.

Beasley poured in another five triples in the overtime win, continuing his strong start to the season. Despite being arguably the fifth option on offense, he has been able to carve out a nice role for himself. After going largely undrafted in standard leagues, he has since been snapped up by anyone seeking a reliable perimeter threat. If he is available in your league, that won't be the case for too much longer.