Beasley (illness) is back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Spurs, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beasley will be returning from a two-game absence, and there's no restrictions to speak of. In five December games, Beasley averaged 13.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 3.4 three-pointers. Andre Jackson will head back to the bench for Milwaukee.