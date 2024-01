Beasley had three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to the Cavaliers.

Beasley averaged 11.0 points per game over his three appearances ahead of Friday's matchup, but he had just two field-goal attempts against Cleveland, matching his second-lowest total of the season. The 27-year-old has been inconsistent in recent weeks, and it's unclear whether his role will change once coach Doc Rivers takes over in Milwaukee.