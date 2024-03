Beasley racked up 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt) and two rebounds over 28 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets.

The 27-year-old guard continues to light it up from downtown. Beasley has sunk multiple three-pointers in eight straight games and 11 of the last 12, averaging 13.7 points, 3.9 threes, 3.3 boards, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals over the latter stretch while shooting 46.5 percent from long distance.