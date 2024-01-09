Beasley finished Monday's 132-116 loss to Utah with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes.

Beasley was sharp from deep, and while he holds a secondary role in an offensive scheme that's led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Beasley can offer double-digit points and decent shooting percentages regularly. Beasley has scored in double digits in six of his last nine appearances while hitting multiple threes seven times in that span. He's also shooting 55.8 percent from deep in that nine-game stretch.