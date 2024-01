Beasley produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and two rebounds across 27 minutes during Thursday's 125-121 victory over the Spurs.

Beasley is scorching the nets from outside of late, shooting 48.2 percent on 5.6 three-point attempts per game over his 10 contests. The 27-year-old guard isn't asked to do much else in Milwaukee's offense, but his elite shooting provides spacing for Giannis Antetokounmpo to dominate the interior.