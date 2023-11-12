Beasley contributed zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes during Saturday's 112-97 loss to Orlando.

Beasley contributed 13 points in Milwaukee's loss to Indiana on Thursday, but he vanished as the Bucks suffered a second consecutive loss Saturday. His inability to provide consistent scoring despite Milwaukee leaning on him as a key scorer in the backcourt limits his streaming appeal.