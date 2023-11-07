Beasley ended with three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt) and six rebounds over 14 minutes during Monday's 129-125 win over Brooklyn.

After garnering at least 31 minutes in each of the first three games of the season, Beasley has seen his playing time drop over the last three contests, culminating in a season-low 14 minutes versus Brooklyn. For now, Beasley is still locked into a starting spot, but Jae Crowder, MarJon Beauchamp and Pat Connaughton could push the incumbent for that gig over the next few weeks.