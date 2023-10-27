Beasley had five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 win over the 76ers.

Grayson Allen started 70 of 72 appearances for the Bucks last year, so his departure this offseason opened up a starting spot in Milwaukee's rotation. It was an open competition between Beasley, MarJon Beauchamp and Pat Connaughton during preseason action, but it always felt like Beasley was leading the pack. Despite starting and playing 31 minutes, Beasley's production was modest versus Philadelphia, but he still handled a sizable role compared to Beauchamp and Connaughton.