Beasley accumulated 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 130-111 loss to the Raptors.

The journeyman guard led the Bucks in scoring on the night as Beasley produced his first 20-point effort of the campaign, and first with Milwaukee. His 12.0 points per game average is in line with his last couple seasons, but on a roster dominated by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, Beasley's usage and shot volume are way down -- so far, however, he's been able to make up the difference by shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 46.2 percent from three-point range.