Beasley posted nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 win over Cleveland.

Beasley did all his damage from beyond the arc Wednesday, which aligns with a career-high 72.1 percent of his shots coming from deep this season. He remains an integral sniper for the Bucks, averaging 32.8 minutes and 2.4 made threes per game at a 41.8 percent clip over his last five contests.