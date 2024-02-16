Beasley racked up nine points (3-10 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 loss to Memphis.

Beasley's shooting night would've looked worse had it not been for two makes in the final minute as Milwaukee attempted a furious comeback. After a poor stretch to end January, the sharpshooter has made at least a trio of three-pointers in seven of his first eight appearances in February. During that stretch, he's averaged 13.1 points (42.1 percent from deep), 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 30.5 minutes per game. Beasley, along with teammate Damian Lillard, will participate in the 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend.