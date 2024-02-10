Beasley posted 21 points (7-9 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 120-84 win over the Hornets.

Beasley struggled mightily in his previous contest, going 1-for-13 from the field -- including 0-for-9 from deep -- in Thursday's loss to Minnesota. He turned things around quickly against a shorthanded Hornets squad, going 5-for-6 from three-point range in the first half to help the Bucks build a massive lead. Beasley finished with seven triples overall, his second-highest total of the season. He ranks 11th in the NBA with 146 three-pointers on the campaign.