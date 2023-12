Beasley is out for Saturday's game versus the Pistons due to a non-COVID illness, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Beasley will miss his first game of the season Saturday after being a late addition to the injury report. With Khris Middleton (rest) also out, MarJon Beauchamp, Pat Connaughton and Andre Jackson are candidates to receive extended minutes. Beasley's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Houston.