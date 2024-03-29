Beasley posted 20 points (6-12 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block over 33 minutes in Thursday's 107-100 loss to New Orleans.

Beasley led all players in Thursday's contest in threes made to go along with a pair of rebounds and ending as one of two Bucks players with 20 or more points in a losing effort. Beasley has connected on six or more threes in eight games this season, burying at least five threes in two straight outings. Thursday marked the ninth time Beasley has recorded 20 or more points.