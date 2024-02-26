Beasley logged 20 points (7-9 FG, 6-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 32 minutes during Sunday's 119-98 victory over Philadelphia.

Beasley led all players in Sunday's contests in threes made while ending as one of three Bucks players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Beasley has continued to thrive from three as of late, marking the third time in his last four games with four or more threes made. Over his last 10 games, Beasley has reached double figures in scoring six times, three of which were north of 20 points.