Beasley totaled 22 points (7-17 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 114-106 loss to the Suns.

Beasley finished as the second-best scoring option as the Bucks played without Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez, and he took on an even larger load upon Khris Middleton's (ankle) early exit. Beasley has started in all 49 of his court appearances and has managed to stay off the injury report with only two missed games this season. Lillard will likely be back for Thursday's game against Minnesota, but we should expect another solid outing from Beasley If Middleton is forced to miss more time.