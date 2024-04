Beasley logged nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and three assists over 23 minutes during Sunday's 122-109 loss to the Knicks.

This was a disappointing workload for Beasley considering that Khris Middleton left the game early with mouth trauma. He's had a tough time in April, averaging 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers while shooting 25.0 percent from the field through four games.