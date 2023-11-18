Beasley amassed 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets.

Only Damian Lillard scored more points for the Bucks on a night when all five of the team's starters, and seven Milwaukee players in total, scored in double digits. Beasley's production to begin the season has been erratic, to say the least -- he's dropped 50 points over the last two games combined but has scored five or less in five of 12 contests, including two goose eggs. It's volume and not efficiency that's been the issue though, as the 26-year-old is shooting a career-high 50.5 percent from the floor and 48.6 percent from three-point range, and with Lillard beginning to look comfortable in his new offense, he should be able to keep Beasley involved more consistently.