Beasley produced 23 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 45 minutes during Sunday's 143-142 overtime victory over Sacramento.

The Bucks were missing Khris Middleton for the second leg of this back-to-back set, allowing Beasley to be more involved in the offense. Beasley leads the NBA in three-point percentage this season with a 48.1 percent clip, and that's while taking 6.3 attempts per game. The Bucks are on a three-game winning streak and Beasley has been a big reason why, as he has 12 total three-point makes in that stretch.