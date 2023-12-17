Beasley (illness) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
Beasley missed his first game of the season Saturday against Detroit due to the illness, but he's on track to play Sunday. MarJon Beauchamp or Andre Jackson will likely return to the bench if Beasley is able to return.
