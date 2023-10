Beasley recorded 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), three rebounds and a steal across 22 minutes in Tuesday's 108-102 preseason loss to the Grizzlies.

Beasley was one of two projected starters who were in the starting unit in this one, and while his final stat line was decent, his shooting woes can develop into a concern if not solved before the start of the regular season. Beasley averaged 12.7 points per game last season while playing for both the Lakers and Jazz.