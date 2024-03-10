Beasley posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 39 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 win over the Clippers.

Beasley has scored in double digits and hit four threes in back-to-back games as he continues to fill the offensive void left by Khris Middleton (ankle). Beasley has gone 8-for-18 from beyond the arc over the last two games, a welcome sign for the eighth-year guard after going 2-for-20 over the three prior contests.