Beasley posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 39 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 win over the Clippers.
Beasley has scored in double digits and hit four threes in back-to-back games as he continues to fill the offensive void left by Khris Middleton (ankle). Beasley has gone 8-for-18 from beyond the arc over the last two games, a welcome sign for the eighth-year guard after going 2-for-20 over the three prior contests.
More News
-
Bucks' Malik Beasley: Drains five threes in Charlotte•
-
Bucks' Malik Beasley: Leads from deep in 20-point outing•
-
Bucks' Malik Beasley: Inefficient in loss•
-
Bucks' Malik Beasley: Knocks down seven triples Friday•
-
Bucks' Malik Beasley: Picks up slack in loss•
-
Bucks' Malik Beasley: Cools off in loss•