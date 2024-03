Beasley finished with 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 140-129 win over the Suns.

Beasley returned from a one-game absence due to back spasms and was rejuvenated. He had shot just 31.3 percent from the field in his previous six games, so a healthy Beasley could be a game-changer for Milwaukee's three-point shooting.