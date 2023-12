Beasley finished with 19 points (7-19 FG, 5-15 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 41 minutes during Thursday's 120-113 overtime loss to the Bulls.

Beasley's 41 minutes marked a season high with this game going to overtime. He's now hit at least five triples in four games this season, and he's been heating up in recent games. Over his last three appearances, Beasley has averaged 16.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 4.3 three-pointers.