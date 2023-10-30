Beasley produced 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 loss to the Hawks.

Beasley has started in his first two games with the Bucks, but his outing was a step in the right direction compared to what he did in the opener. Beasley should continue to see enough minutes to remain valuable in deep leagues, as he can get hot at any moment and is also a sound three-point shooter. Two games are not enough to determine a trend, but he has opened the season hitting five of his 11 shots from beyond the arc.