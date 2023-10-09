Beasley posted 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), four assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 preseason win over the Bulls.

With numerous starters sidelined, Beasley was part of the first unit in Milwaukee's preseason opener. Given head coach Adrian Griffin's recent comments, the veteran sharpshooter may actually stick in the starting lineup when everyone is available. "He's going to have to take the toughest [defensive] assignments most nights," Griffin said following Sunday's win. With Grayson Allen gone, an opening in the Bucks' starting lineup has opened up, and it appears the defensive-minded Beasley is the favorite to occupy that spot to begin 2023-24.