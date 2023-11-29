Beasley amassed 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 131-124 victory over the Heat.

Beasley sparked Milwaukee beyond the arc and on the boards in a come-from-behind win, posting team-high-tying marks in threes made and rebounds while ending as one of two players with a double-double. Beasley recorded his second game with 10 or more rebounds this season, both of which have occurred over the last three games. The double-double outing is the first of the year for the veteran guard.