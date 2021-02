Diakite notched 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal across 26 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against Erie.

Diakite has been coming off the bench regularly for Lakeland, but he has been making a huge impact with three straight double-doubles and three games with 20 points. He is averaging 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per tilt, excellent numbers considering he's only playing 24.4 minutes per matchup.