Diakite delivered 21 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and 12 rebounds across 29 minutes in Monday's win over Greensboro.

Diakite continues to be one of the most productive players in the G League this season and has been a double-double machine, notching that feat in six straight contests. In fact, he has double-doubles in nine of his 12 games this season and is averaging 18.3 points with 10.2 rebounds per outing.