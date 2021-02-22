Diakite registered 27 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 30 minutes off the bench in Sunday's overtime win over Agua Caliente.

Diakite was coming off a poor outing the last time out, scoring just nine points in 21 minutes against Oklahoma City, but he bounced back here and now has four double-doubles this season -- along with four games with 20 or more points. Despite his bench role, he should remain a steady presence on both ends of the court for Lakeland.