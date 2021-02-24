Diakite had 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and two assists across 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's loss against Westchester.

Diakite continues to make an impact on both ends of the court for Lakeland despite coming off the bench, and he's been arguably one of the team's top performers. He has posted five double-doubles this season, including two in back-to-back contests.