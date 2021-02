Diakite had 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's win over Rio Grande.

Diakite couldn't repeat the two 20-point performances he recorded earlier this year, but he posted his second double-double of the campaign and has been a fantasy stud to date despite holding a bench role for Lakeland. He should remain productive as long as he continues to see heavy minutes due to his ability to impact the game at both ends of the court.