Diakite only had nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and a block across 21 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Blue.

Diakite entered this game with three straight double-doubles and three games with 20 points, but Oklahoma City held him in check all game long and forced him to deliver one of his worst performances of the season. Diakite should continue to be a steady weapon off the bench for Lakeland, though.