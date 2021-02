Diakite racked up 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and a steal across 29 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Long Island.

Diakite logged six points across 16 minutes in the season opener, but he showed glimpses of what he can do with an expanded role Friday. He's not likely to move to the starting lineup any time soon, but he might be in line for a bigger role after impressing against Long Island.