Diakite, previously on a two-way contract, will have his deal converted into a multiyear agreement with the Bucks, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

While on a two-way contract, Diakite initially saw action in the G League bubble with the Lakeland Magic, as the Bucks did not send their affiliate, the Herd, to the bubble. He was an All-G League selection by way of 18.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 2.0 assists in 27.7 minutes. With the Bucks, he's totaled 95 minutes across 11 games, racking up 27 points, 25 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals.