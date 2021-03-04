Diakite is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Grizzlies after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocol.
Diakite enters the protocol one day after the Bucks recalled him from the G League bubble in Orlando. The two-way rookie was unlikely to be active for Thursday's game even if he had been available, so his absence won't affect head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation.
