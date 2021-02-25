Diakite had 21 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 33 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against Canton.

Diakite has been one of the league's most dominant and versatile players, and he's been a major stud for Lakeland so far. He has scored at least 20 points in five games already while also recording six double-doubles over his last seven appearances.