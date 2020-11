Diakite signed a two-way contract with the Bucks on Saturday, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 23-year-old went unselected during Wednesday's draft but will receive an opportunity with the Bucks. Diakite had a strong senior season at Virginia, averaging 13.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 36.4 percent from deep in a slow-paced offense.