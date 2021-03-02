Diakite had 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, five blocks, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's win over Fort Wayne.

Diakite was one of three Lakeland players that scored in double digits in this one, and the big man once again delivered a strong output on both ends of the court -- he recorded a season-high five blocks while also notching his fifth straight double-double. His defensive impact has been huge and he's recorded multiple blocks in each of his last five outings.