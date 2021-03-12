Diakite (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) played five minutes off the bench Thursday in the Bucks' 134-101 win over the Knicks, finishing with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds, two assists and one block.

Diakite was available after he missed Milwaukee's final game before the All-Star break while he waited to clear the NBA's health and safety protocol following his call-up from the G League bubble in Orlando. The two-way rookie had been inactive for nearly the entire season, but he suited up Thursday and finally got the chance to make his NBA debut due to the blowout. Expect most of Diakite's minutes to come in garbage-time scenarios the rest of the season.