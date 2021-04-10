Diakite totaled 10 points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to the Hornets.

In the absence of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee), Khris Middleton (knee), Jrue Holiday (knee), Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (hip), Diakite played a career-high 23 minutes. The rookie made the most of his run by scoring a career-high 10 points, with the majority of those (six) coming from a perfect night at the free-throw line. In his four years at Virginia, Diakite never shot above 78 percent from the charity stripe, but he did average 4.1 free-throw attempts per game his senior year, so it is nice to see that translating to the NBA.